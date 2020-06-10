How life looks like amid Unlock 1.0: Pictures from across the country

A general view of traffic at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) in Mumbai
Students undergo thermal screening before entering an examination centre in Indore
Tourists take a selfie in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra
Customers look at electronic appliances at the Kohinoor electronics showroom after shops were allowed to re-open, in Borivali
Worker wears a protective suit as he sprays sanitiser on a plastic dummy at a shopping mall at Gour city mall in Greater Noida
Visitors taking selfies with peahen as they arrived to visit the zoo after it reopened for the public in the fifth phase of ongoing covid 19 lockdown, in Lucknow
A view of the office at Writers Building during the 5th lockdown, in Kolkata
A security guard wears protective gear suit as he uses thermal screening on people at a shopping mall at Gour city mall in Greater Noida
People arrive at a cloth shop for shopping after the district administration authorities allowed to open shops, in Dadar
Shopkeeper waiting for the customers after re-opening Palika Bazar market, in New Delhi
Worker wear the protective suit as he sanitizes at a shopping mall at Gour city mall in Greater Noida on Tuesday.
People stand in a long queue as they wait for the bus at Wadala Station in Mumbai
A housekeeping staff cleans as people at Quest Mall after the authorities permitted the opening of shopping marts after two months lockdown, in Kolkata
Students wearing masks stand in a queue as they wait to enter the examination centre in Indore
Hindu devotee prays at Hanuman Mandir, as the country has relaxed its lockdown at Dundahera village in Gurugram
