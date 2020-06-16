JUST IN
Covid-19 updates: FDA's remark on HCQ, race for Covid-19 vaccine and more

After "positive preliminary" results of phase I and II clinical trials, the vaccine-maker is collaborating with Instituto Butantan in Brazil to prepare and conduct a phase III clinical study

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

In the last 24 hours, India added 10,600 plus cases in its tally, taking its caseload to 3,43,091. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 9,900 after adding 380 fatalities.

However, the Maharashtra government has asked Mumbai's civic agency to revisit hundreds of deaths that may not have been added to the pandemic toll.

Speaking of states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Tamil Nadu (1,002), Delhi (900), Andhra Pradesh (287), Gujarat (144), and Rajasthan (59).

But the good news is with 10,215 people being treated successfully, India’s recovery rate has improved to 52.5 per cent while the death rate remains unchanged at 2.9 per cent.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 12:29 IST

