Covid: India leads world in daily tally; resumes more metro lines today

After the resumption of Delhi Metro’s yellow line on September 7, the Blue and Pink lines will be on track today after a 171-day hiatus.



The trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening in the first stage.



India leads the world in daily cases and has the highest number of infections after the US globally. In view of this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of "mismanagement" of the Covid situation and called them responsible for India's escalating caseload that has recently surpassed Brazil’s toll.



He also alleged that there is no flattening of the curve and the country's weekend tally of cases was more than those of the US and Brazil put together.



