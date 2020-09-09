JUST IN
Covid: India leads world in daily tally; resumes more metro lines today

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62% of total active coronavirus cases in the country

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro

After the resumption of Delhi Metro’s yellow line on September 7, the Blue and Pink lines will be on track today after a 171-day hiatus.

The trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening in the first stage.

India leads the world in daily coronavirus cases and has the highest number of infections after the US globally. In view of this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of "mismanagement" of the Covid situation and called them responsible for India's escalating caseload that has recently surpassed Brazil’s toll.

He also alleged that there is no flattening of the curve and the country's weekend tally of coronavirus cases was more than those of the US and Brazil put together.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 11:34 IST

