India adds 50,000 cases for 5th day in row; Chennai crosses 100,000 mark

India is now the epicentre of the global pandemic. It ranks just behind the US and Brazil in confirmed cases and is growing faster than both. The total rose 20 per cent in just the last week, despite the fact that India is testing less than most of its peers. India recorded over 50,000 cases for the 5th consecutive day, taking its tally way past the 1.8 million mark. India's death toll now stands at 38,161. The states which have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are West Bengal (2,739), Madhya Pradesh (921), Mizoram (55).

After Mumbai, Chennai became the second city to cross 100,000 reported cases. The case count for Tamil Nadu's capital stands at 101,951, behind only Mumbai's cases tally of 115,331.

Mumbai and Chennai are followed by Pune and Thane, with over 90,000 confirmed cases each.

In India, 51,255 people recovered from on August 1, the highest single-day recovery. Overall 1.15 million people have recovered in the country so far. Previously, the highest single-day recovery was recorded on July 30, at 37,223 cases.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa were reported to be among prominent political leaders to have been infected with coronavirus. The two tested positive on Sunday.

The Union health ministry on Sunday issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals which will come into effect from August 8. According to the guidelines, all travellers would need to give an undertaking on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, that is, seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. Listen to the podcast for more

