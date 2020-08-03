Rajasthan reports 565 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
Coronavirus LIVE: Italy reports lowest deaths since first day of lockdown
Decoded: How coronavirus evades host cell defense, attacks immunity
India reports 37,148 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, tally at 11,55,191
Telangana reports 11 deaths, 983 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
-
A total of 565 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Rajasthan, as of Monday morning.
This took the state's count of coronavirus cases to 44,975, according to the data released by the State Health Department on Monday.
The data released also said that nine deaths were reported.
The total COVID-19 cases in India, now stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU