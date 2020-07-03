India's first private train in just three years: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
A lowdown on India's controversial private train concept
All you wanted to know about private trains and didn't know whom to ask
Shramik Express demand down to 30 trains a day versus 255 in May
Covid-19: Trains, thousands under lens over travel to Tablighi Jamaat
Fast trains at slow speed: Why railway privatisation should not be hasty
-
Indian railways yesterday announced that country's first private train will be on track by April 2023. But, Would it be able to beat a Rajdhani Express or a Shatabdi in services and speed? And why was Tejas earlier labelled as India's first private train?
Railways said it has invited proposals from private companies to run 151 modern passenger trains. The railways will shortlist bidders to run train operations on 109 pairs of routes across the country.
Let's hear it from an expert on the subject.
Business Standard's Assistant Editor Shine Jacob will give us a sense of this announcement in detail.
Tune in to the podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU