Nearly 21,000 cases in a day in India: Coronavirus updates and highlights

India reported nearly 21,000 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 625,544, according to the Health Ministry.

Around 18,200 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 379 fatalities in a day.



The pace of growth in new cases in India is yet to show conclusive signs of dipping. As the country crossed the 600,000-mark, the latest 100,000 cases were registered the fastest, in just five days.In comparison, the first 100,000 cases were clocked in over 100 days.



A plasma bank for treating Covid-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000.



ICMR- Covid-19 vaccine trial results will be released by August 15. ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has written a letter to and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of clinical trial can be launched by August 15.



The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed "lower risk" for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy.



Listen to the podcast to know more