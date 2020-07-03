JUST IN
Nearly 21,000 cases in a day in India: Coronavirus updates and highlights

India reported nearly 21,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 625,544, according to the Health Ministry.

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

A health official takes a swab sample of a child who returned from Pakistan at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing centre in Srinagar.

Around 18,200 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 379 fatalities in a day.

The pace of growth in new cases in India is yet to show conclusive signs of dipping. As the country crossed the 600,000-mark, the latest 100,000 cases were registered the fastest, in just five days.In comparison, the first 100,000 cases were clocked in over 100 days.

A plasma bank for treating Covid-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000.

ICMR-Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine trial results will be released by August 15. ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has written a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of clinical trial can be launched by August 15.

The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed "lower risk" for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy.

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 14:01 IST

