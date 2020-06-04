Single-day cases In India cross 9,000-mark: Coronavirus updates, highlights

-
India has recorded 9,304 new cases in the last 24 hours, its biggest single day spike, taking the country’s official to 216,919.
Meanwhile, the death toll of the country stands at 6,075 after reporting 260 casualties since yesterday.
On a positive note, the recoveries from the disease rose to 104,107 after 3,804 people were treated successfully on Wednesday.
Now, let’s have a quick look at coronavirus’ impact on businesses, and to be precise, to the hard hit aviation sector.
In light of the outbreak, the Adani group has expressed its inability to take over three airports it won after aggressive bidding last year, dealing a blow to the government’s privatisation plan.
