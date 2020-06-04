JUST IN
Single-day cases In India cross 9,000-mark: Coronavirus updates, highlights

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

A health worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease
Photo: ANI

India has recorded 9,304 new cases in the last 24 hours, its biggest single day spike, taking the country’s official to 216,919.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the country stands at 6,075 after reporting 260 casualties since yesterday.

On a positive note, the recoveries from the disease rose to 104,107 after 3,804 people were treated successfully on Wednesday.

Now, let’s have a quick look at coronavirus’ impact on businesses, and to be precise, to the hard hit aviation sector.
In light of the outbreak, the Adani group has expressed its inability to take over three airports it won after aggressive bidding last year, dealing a blow to the government’s privatisation plan.

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 11:33 IST

