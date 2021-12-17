TMS Ep66: Global chipmakers, back to office plans, US Fed policy, 6G

India has announced a $10 billion incentive plan to woo global chip makers. But, will the and display manufacturers walk down the red carpet rolled out by the government and set up factories here. We look at the infrastructure demands of chipmakers and the challenges India faces in realising its dream of being a player in the space. As India rolled out the red carpet for global chip makers, companies back home are busy doing their bit to help boost the country’s economy. With the initial fears about the new Covid-19 variant waning, the IT companies don’t seem to be going back on their back-to- plan. And if the Omicron doesn’t turn into a deadly strain like Delta, there will be no looking back. We take a peek into India’s IT industry’s roadmap to reopening offices. Not just Omicron, Indian markets appeared unperturbed from the upheavals in the US economy too.

The has signalled a hawkish stance in the coming years while keeping the policy rates unchanged for now. But, even as the outcome boosted risk sentiment across the globe, Indian equities failed to mirror the sentiment amid insistent FPI selling. The near-term outlook remains uncertain as rate hikes by developed countries may aggravate outflow of foreign capital. We find out what the Fed’s policy means for India and where the benchmarks are headed. From the US economy, let us see what is happening on the technological front in India. The country is currently testing 5G network services ahead of the final rollout sometime next year. Interestingly, the country is simultaneously working towards developing the next generation of communication technology, called 6G, using indigenously developed infrastructure with the aim to launch it either by 2023-end or early 2024. But what is 6G? How would it be different from 5G? Let’s find out in this podcast.