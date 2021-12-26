Raising marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years progressive: Nadda

-
ALSO READ
Bill likely on increasing legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21: Report
Bill to increase marriageable age of women to 21 years introduced in LS
A third of women married in India in 2018 were 18-20 years old, shows data
Beyond the age barrier
BJP chief Nadda on 2-day UP visit, says Opposition has 'narrow mindset'
-
BJP chief JP Nadda Sunday termed "progressive" the proposal to raise the marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move.
Nadda said women's appreciation for the decision strengthens the party's resolve to take more steps for their empowerment.
"It is a very progressive decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Increasing the marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 and bringing them on a par with men is a historic step towards the empowerment of women," Nadda said at a programme here organised by women to thank the prime minister for the move.
He said it is a decision which addresses the concerns raised by health organisations over the marriageable age for women in India being too low.
The Bill on raising the marriageable age of women was introduced in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session and has been sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
Nadda, who was here to review the party's preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, also spoke to the incharges and vistaraks of 41 assembly constituencies and asked them to focus on booths.
The BJP president also praised the 84th episode of Prime Minister Modi's Mann ki Baat programme for being free of political content.
"The prime minister did not raise a single political issue in today's episode. He talked only about social and contemporary issues of human concern," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU