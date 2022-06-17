TMSEp196: Airfare hike, Shankar Sharma, markets, Sec8 of Companies Act

-
At a time when airports across the country are seeing a jump in the traffic, the soaring prices of fuel are threatening to skid the airline business off the runway. Oil marketing companies raised the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by a steep 16% on Thursday. It leaves the pandemic-ravaged airlines with no other option, but to pass on some burden to fliers. It seems that the worst is not over yet for airlines and the travel and tourism industries. Find out how an upcoming hike in airfares -- which looks imminent now -- will impact these industries. Markets too are passing through turbulent weather.
And stocks are falling like ninepins. So, with the US Fed and the RBI making their priorities clear, how should investors approach the markets? How is market veteran Shankar Sharma, founder, First Global tackling ongoing headwinds? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with him to understand his interpretation of the recent developments and find out his investment strategy.Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 indices hit 52-week lows on Thursday, as economists feared a recession could be around the corner for the United States. And even though the US Fed raised its key rate by 75 basis points to curb inflation, markets watchers see more pain ahead for the US and Indian markets. Apart from private firms listed at stock exchanges, there is another set of companies which are formed for charitable purposes only. Both of them have at least two shareholders and two directors -- but their objectives are completely opposite. While a private listed company is formed for profit, a company formed under Section 8 -- erstwhile Section 25 -- of the Companies Act 1956 are for charity purpose only. Find out about the latter in this episode of the podcast amd more.
