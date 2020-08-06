RBI holds rates amid rising inflation: Key announcements and takeaways

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday opted for a status quo and left interest rates unchanged, but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the Covid-19 crisis.



The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4 per cent, Governor said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).



Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their parked deposits kept with the

To recall, Repo rate is the rate at which the lends to commercial banks, and reverse repo is the rate at which it borrows from them.



He said the MPC voted for keeping interest rate unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth. had last revised its policy rate on May 22, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to historic low.



