Unlock BFSI 2.0: Rajnish Kumar, Aditya Puri on their success mantra, more

Puri, who counts JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon as one of his inspirations, says the biggest challenge of his career was to scale up HDFC bank

The two titans of Indian banking, Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank's managing director, and Rajnish Kumar, State Bank of India's chairperson, went down memory lane and spoke to Business Standard's Tamal Bandyopadhyay about their careers, legacies, motivations, and what it takes to succeed in a highly competitive financial services sector.

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 16:53 IST

