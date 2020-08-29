India will play leading role in future global political framework: MoS Home

will play a leading role in the future global political framework in terms of economy and Disaster Risk Management (DRM), Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Saturday.

Expressing faith in the Science and Technology talent in India, Rai said that the motive of Science and Technology should be to provide last mile connectivity and reach every needy person in the country. He corroborated the enthusiasm and vision of Prime Minister through his famous 10 point agenda for DRM and stressed on item five of the agenda like leveraging Science and Technology, and item six -- develop a network of universities to work on disaster-related issues to cater to the climate risk management.

The Minister was presiding over the valedictory programme of the three-day International Science and Technology Conference organised by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) through video conferencing.

Rai said that the outcomes and recommendations of the conference should be given the shape of reality in times to come. Member NDMA, Kamal Kishore, in his remarks focused on the need for coordination of various dimensions of research domains for effective outcomes.

The programme was attended by experts, government officers, Science and Technology luminaries, policy planners, implementers and practitioners from across and also from more than 10 countries.

--IANS

rak/avk/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)