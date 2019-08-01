Market Ahead, August 1: Top factors that are likely to guide markets today

Investors will look at US Fed rate cut, corporate results, and macroeconomic data for market direction today. They will also react to major results announced yesterday, including by DLF and Allahabad Bank among others.

The biggest factor though will be the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than a decade by 25 basis point to a range of 2 per cent to 2.25 per cent. Although, Fed Chair Jerome Powell later poured cold water on expectations of a lengthy easing cycle by saying the easing was "not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts".

Investors will also keep a tab on the Markit PMI manufacturing data for India, US, and UK to be released later in the day.

Investors will also keep a tab on the Markit PMI manufacturing data for India, US, and UK to be released later in the day.

A total of 53 companies, including Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer Products, and Marico are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

Analysts expect a marginal growth in Bharti Airtel's Q1 revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) on a sequential basis.

Auto stocks may also be in focus today after the government agreed to first target highly-polluted urban cities in its plan for the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Now, let's see how the global fared overnight and they mean for Sensex and Nifty.

Powell's comments post the rate cut sent US equity into a tailspin. Overnight, the Dow and the Nasdaq lost 1.2 per cent each while the S&P 500 declined 1.1 per cent. Asian shares fell to six-week lows on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.4 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.5 per cent while Australian shares declined 0.3 per cent.

As for SGX Nifty, it's indicating a positive start for the negative indices.

In the end, we have some stock calls for you:

