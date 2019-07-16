Market Ahead, July 16: Top factors that are likely to guide markets today

Investors may react primarily to June quarter earnings, global cues, and stock-specific action in today's trading session.

HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, DCB Bank and seven other companies will announce their June quarter results today.

Yesterday, the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.41 per cent higher at 38,897 levels while the broader Nifty50 too gained 0.31 per cent at 11,588 levels.

Now, let's see how the global have fared overnight and they mean for Sensex and Nifty

SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.

Asian shares inched up in early trade on Tuesday as traders awaited US retail sales data and more corporate earnings to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index dipped 0.36 per cent.

In the US, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed while Nasdaq hit a new high on Monday as the earnings season kicked-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent to 27,359, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 per cent to 3,014.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 per cent to 8,258.

Let's go through top headlines for the day --

-- Mindtree is scheduled to hold a crucial annual general meeting (AGM) today where the company may face questions from the shareholders on its future strategy under the new promoter Larsen & Toubro.

-- The wholesale price index-based inflation rate softened to a 23-month low of 2.02 per cent in June, data released yesterday showed

-- Also, Jet Airways’ first meeting of creditors will be held today.

And finally, here's a stock call by Anand Rathi Shares and Stock brokers, who recommend buying Apollo Hospitals with a target of 1450 and a stop loss at 1335.