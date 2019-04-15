Market Wrap, April 15: Sensex up 139 pts, Nifty ends at 11,690

The domestic equity market ended in the positive territory on Monday following firm global cues and buying in blue-chip counters such as TCS, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 139 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 38,906 with Tata Motors being the top gainer and the biggest loser.

Market breadth remained in favour of bulls as out of 2,800 companies traded on BSE, 1,454 advanced and 1,129 scrips declined while 217 securities remained unchanged.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap index advanced 75 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 15,502, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 15,115.20, up 93 points or 0.62 per cent.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 11,690, up 47 points or 0.40 per cent.

Metal stocks gained the most in the trade, followed by realty and counters. The Metal index ended at 3,141, up 70 points or 2.27 per cent. Out of 15 constituents, 14 ended in the green and 1 in the red. On the contrary, PSU banks fell the most with the PSU Bank index ending at 3,289 level, down 0.40 per cent.

Tata Motors ended over 7 per cent higher at Rs 231 apiece on the BSE on expectation of improved outlook. The stock has rallied 62 per cent from its February 8, 2019, low of Rs 142, after the company's promoter, Tata Sons bought shares worth over Rs 500 crore in the company through open market.

TCS ended nearly 5 per cent higher at Rs 2,110 after posting robust numbers for March quarter of financial year 2019.

On the contrary, slipped 5 per cent in the intra-day trade after the company reported a lower-than-expected EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin for the March 2019 quarter (Q4FY19) at 21.5 per cent. The stock, eventually, ended at Rs 727 apiece on BSE, down nearly 3 per cent.