Market Wrap, April 18: Sensex slips 135 pts, Nifty ends at 11,753

Selling in banks, realty and dragged the domestic equity market lower on Thursday. The headline index, S&P lost 135 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 39,140, with being the biggest loser and (RIL) the top gainer.

Out of 30 components, 22 scrips ended in the red and rest eight in the green.

Market breadth remained in favour of declines as out of 2,727 securities traded on BSE, 1,671 declined and 888 advanced while 168 scrips remained unchanged.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) lost 34 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 11,753.

On a weekly basis, both the indices gained around 1 per cent.

In the broader market, the slipped 138 points or nearly 1 0.89 per cent to close at 15,382.57 while the ended at 15,021, down around 150 points or 1 per cent.

All the sectoral indices ended in the negative territory with realty stocks taking the hardest knoock, followed by media and PSU banks.

(RIL) ended nearly 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,383 apiece on the BSE ahead of its Q4FY19 results.

crashed 32 per cent to Rs 169 apiece on the BSE after it halted all operations.

Shares of rose by 4 per cent to Rs 162.95 in intra-day trade on the BSE on Thursday after the company announced the commercial production of nitric acid complex at Dahej, Gujarat. It closed at Rs 159, up over 1 per cent.

Market will remain closed tomorrow on account of