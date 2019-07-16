Market Wrap, July 16: Sensex adds 234 pts, Nifty holds 11,650

Domestic indices ended higher on Tuesday lifted by broad-based gains led by sectors like financial, realty and FMCG sectors. The upside, however, was capped by losses in the information techology (IT) sector.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 234 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 39,131 level with YES Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and NTPC being the top gainers. Among losers, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra and HCL Technologies lost the most. The broader Nifty50, too, ended with gains of 73 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 11,661 level.

The indices touched intra-day highs of 39,174 level at the Sensex and 11,670 level at the Nifty50.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap ended 99 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 14,565 level while S&P BSE SmallCap added 37 points, or 0.27 per cent to close at 13,726 level.

Sectorally, all the sectors ended in the green except IT and media. The Nifty realty index ended the day nearly 2 per cent higher, followed by Nifty PSU Bank index (up 1.37 per cent), Nifty FMCG index (up 1 per cent) and Nifty Metal index (up 0.69 per cent). Nifty IT index ended the day with a loss of 0.59 per cent.





BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) dipped 8 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit an intra-day low of Rs 44.5 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after reports suggested that the company's auditors have sought more financial information from the management. However, the counter revovered and was trading 2.7 per cent higher at Rs 49.8 levels at 10:15am. The stock had tanked 29 per cent on Monday to 10-year low.

Shares of Ashok Leyland dipped up to 4 per cent to trade at Rs 82.10 per share in the early morning deals on Tuesday after the company announced closure of its Pantnagar plant due to weak demand and outlook for the industry.

In a regulatory filing, the heavy vehicle manufacturer said that the plant will remain closed between July 16 and July 24.