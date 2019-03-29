Market Wrap: Sensex gains 127 pts, Nifty ends at 11,624 on last day of FY19

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note for the second straight day on Friday, the last trading day of the financial year (FY19) 2018-19 amid buying in metals, pharma, and stocks.

The S&P BSE ended at 38,673, up 127 points or 0.33 per cent with Vedanta being the top gainer and IndusInd Bank the biggest loser.

The NSE's Nifty50 index closed above the crucial 11,600 level at 11,624, up 54 points or 0.47 per cent.

On a weekly basis, gained around 1.30 per cent while added 1.45 per cent.

During the financial year, climbed 16 per cent and Nifty50 index gained around 14 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap index surged 151 points or 0.99 per cent to close at 15,480. The S&P BSE SmallCap rose 109 points or 0.73 per cent to end at 15,027.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories, Varun Beverages, Merck, Adani Gas, Future Lifestyle, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Muthoot Finance were among 14 stocks hitting their respective all-time highs on the BSE on Friday.

shares hit an over six-month high of Rs 207 in the intra-day deal on the BSE after the developer successfully raised Rs 3,173 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The stock, eventually, closed at Rs 201.60, up nearly 4 per cent.

Metal stocks advanced the most, followed by and counters. The Metal index ended over 2 per cent higher at 3,044.