Market Wrap: Sensex gains 127 pts, Nifty ends at 11,624 on last day of FY19

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap: Sensex hits six-month high of 38,024; Nifty above 11,400
Market Wrap: Indices gain for 7th day, Sensex up 268 pts, Nifty tops 11,500
Market Wrap: Sensex snaps 8-day rally, falls 222 pts, Nifty ends at 11,457
Market Wrap: Sensex gains 71 pts, Nifty above 11,450; India VIX jumps 7%
Market Wrap: Sensex zooms 425 points as heavyweights gain; Nifty at 11,483
-
The benchmark indices ended on a positive note for the second straight day on Friday, the last trading day of the financial year (FY19) 2018-19 amid buying in metals, pharma, and auto stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 38,673, up 127 points or 0.33 per cent with Vedanta being the top gainer and IndusInd Bank the biggest loser.
The NSE's Nifty50 index closed above the crucial 11,600 level at 11,624, up 54 points or 0.47 per cent.
On a weekly basis, Sensex gained around 1.30 per cent while Nifty added 1.45 per cent.
During the financial year, Sensex climbed 16 per cent and Nifty50 index gained around 14 per cent.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap index surged 151 points or 0.99 per cent to close at 15,480. The S&P BSE SmallCap rose 109 points or 0.73 per cent to end at 15,027.
Shares of Ipca Laboratories, Varun Beverages, Merck, Adani Gas, Future Lifestyle, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Muthoot Finance were among 14 stocks hitting their respective all-time highs on the BSE on Friday.
DLF shares hit an over six-month high of Rs 207 in the intra-day deal on the BSE after the real estate developer successfully raised Rs 3,173 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The stock, eventually, closed at Rs 201.60, up nearly 4 per cent.
Metal stocks advanced the most, followed by pharma and auto counters. The Nifty Metal index ended over 2 per cent higher at 3,044.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU