Market Wrap, Sept 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended over 1.5 per cent higher on Thursday, thanks to healthy buying in Reliance Industries (RIL).

shares hit a fresh record high of Rs 2,343.90 apiece on the BSE in the intra-day session after reports said the company is offering to sell roughly $20 billion worth of stake in its retail arm, Reliance Retail, to Amazon. The market-capitalisation (m-cap) of the company crossed Rs 15 trillion mark during the trade. The stock settled at Rs 2,314.65 on the BSE, up 7 per cent.



The S&P BSE Sensex today settled at 38,840 levels, up 646 points, or 1.69 per cent while NSE's Nifty ended at 11,449, up 171 points, or 1.52 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, declined over 4 per cent to 21.27 levels.

The sectoral trend on the NSE was positive. Barring Nifty Metal, all the other indices ended in the green. Nifty PSU Bank rallied the most - up 2.5 per cent. Nifty Metal, on the other hand, slipped over 1 per cent to 2,369.80 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index gained 0.92 per cent to 14,575 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index rallied 1.27 per cent to 14,483 points.