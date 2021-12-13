What are long and short positions in the market?

-
ALSO READ
Long-only alternative investment funds outperform long-short peers in July
MC12 delay gives time for entrenched positions' review
International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga a ray of hope during pandemic, says Modi
Over 400 top-level posts lie vacant in the Income Tax department
Towards a lean tax department
-
In the market, if you own shares of a company and expect it to rise, it is considered a long position. But if you are bearish about their future and sell them even before they are transferred in your name, it is called a short position. Typically, when an investor shorts a stock, he borrows the share in a margin account from a brokerage firm and sells them. Having said that, long and short positions are mostly related to the derivatives or Futures & Options segment, where the trading happens in the present for future delivery of shares.
So, your trade in the F&O segment is accordingly termed as long or short. When you as a trader buy a future contract of any index or stock in anticipation of a price rise in the future, you are said to have built a long position. On the other hand, when you as a trader sell a future contract of any index or stock in anticipation of a price drop in the future, you are said to have built a short position. In Future and Options, you choose Calls or Sell when you are bullish about a stock or index and expect the price to rise in future. So in a long position, investors chose the Call option. And those opting for a short position select the Put option. A Put option in the Future and Options segment is opted when the investor is not bearish about any stock. So more long positions in the market suggest that the outlook is optimistic, and people expect the indices to go up. While a rise in short positions means that the feeling is bearish.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU