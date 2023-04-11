close

Volume IconTMS Ep408: Space policy, online gaming, large-cap stocks, convertible note

Is India giving more 'space' to private players? Is more red tape being added to online gaming? Should you stick to safety of large-caps for now? What is a convertible note? All answers here

The government has approved the Indian Space Policy 2023 that seeks to institutionalise the private sector participation in the space sector. With a stable policy in place, more private players are expected to enter this huge market -- whose global value is pegged at 447-billion-dollar. So what does the road ahead look like? 

The government recently notified another set of rules: this time for the online gaming industry. It was long awaited. The new rules prohibit betting in online gaming while opting for a self-regulatory model for games involving real money. But, how effective will these rules be? And will it add red tape to the Indian online gaming industry? 

Sticky inflation, firm crude oil prices and likelihood of a sub-par monsoon back home are unnerving the markets. So should investors choose to play it safe and stick to the large-caps? Listen to analysts on what they think is the ideal investment strategy.

Several start-ups have put fund raising from the primary market on a hold due to prevailing uncertainty. Some of them have taken different routes to raise capital. Convertible note is one of them. App-based instant grocery delivery start-up Dunzo recently secured funding of $75 million through it. But what is a convertible note? Listen to this episode of the podcast for the answers. 
Topics :space race | online gaming | large-cap stocks

