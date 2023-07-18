UPI will soon go live in France. And if talks succeed, Indonesia too will join the growing list of countries which have on-boarded India’s payment system. So does this latest linkage with France suggest that UPI’s international journey has taken flight? And how indeed can UPI replicate its success overseas?And it is not just the UPI. India’s space odyssey too has caught the world’s fancy. And if all goes well with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will join a club of three other countries that have managed a soft landing on the Moon. This mission will also give a fillip to the country’s space start-up sector. So what does Chandrayaan- 3 mean for private sector players? Like the space start-ups, investors too are reaching for the sky. But amid the ongoing euphoria, there is fear lurking too. Nippon India and Tata Mutual Fund houses have stopped taking lumpsum investment in their small-cap schemes from July onwards. So, why are some mutual funds finding the going tough as regards the small-caps? Is it just the sharp rally in this segment, or are valuations, too, a concern? Will more mutual funds follow suit? And what should investors do? Bulls, meanwhile, continued to maintain their hold on Dalal Street. On Monday, key indices touched yet another high. But, amid the ongoing party, stocks of online gaming firms cut a sad figure. After the 28% GST, talks of TCS have put the companies in a spot. But what is TCS? And how is it different from TDS? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.