Taiwan’s Foxconn has pulled out of its pact with Vedanta to build India’s first semiconductor plant in Gujarat. The deal -- which was announced about ten months ago -- was on shaky ground as both the firms had no chip-making experience. And the joint venture was struggling to find a technology partner. So what does it mean for India’s ambitious chip-making plan? A broken deal should not chip away at India’s ambition to become a global semiconductor player. Meanwhile, an about-turn by the country’s telecom regulator has taken many by surprise. Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India came out with a consultation paper, seeking suggestions on regulating over-the-top-players like WhatsApp and Telegram. It comes three years after the regulator had spoken against creating such a regulatory framework. So why has TRAI changed its stance on OTT regulations? OTT players and the regulator should find a common ground, which will be in the interest of both. Moving on, benchmark indices have been shooting through the roof for a while now. In fact, markets saw positive movement in the entire first half of the calendar year 2023. But, some sectors like oil and gas, metal, and power underperformed the indices. So, why did stocks in these segments lagg behind? And will they regain momentum in the second half of 2023? After the markets, let us turn our gaze to a rather sensitive subject: The India-Pakistan relations. Last week, New Delhi decided to boycott proceedings started by Islamabad at the Permanent Court of Arbitration against two hydropower projects in Kashmir. India said that a neutral expert was already examining the issue and the Indus Water Treaty prohibits parallel proceedings. But what exactly is the Indus Water Treaty? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.