The succession plan of India’s largest conglomerate Reliance Industries has now been cast in stone. During the company’s annual general meeting on August 28, it was announced that Akash, Isha and Anant will soon be inducted at RIL board as non-executive directors. Even as their father Mukesh Ambani will remain at the helm for another five years. A host of other plans were announced at the annual meeting of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. So what did Reliance AGM tell us about its future?



With over $150 billion worth of investment over the past decade, Reliance clearly is eyeing for the Moon. Moving on, the earth’s natural satellite was in the news recently. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 landed at the Moon’s far side on August 23, catapulting India in the league of select four nations which have reached there. Scientists of ISRO were hailed for this feat. But what about DRDO, which develops defence technologies, and products needed by armed forces. Off late, it has been criticised for delayed projects. But the government has now decided to revamp this premier research agency. So can DRDO replicate ISRO’s success?

DRDO may return to its glory days if all goes well. Meanwhile, it seems, destiny smiled at good old movie theatres which were struggling to attract people for a while now. Bumper set of movie releases have propelled shares of PVR-Inox 13% higher in the past one month. However, will the rally sustain going forward? What should be your investment strategy?

Movie theaters and the entertainment industry, meanwhile, are trying hard to adapt to new challenges. Like all other companies do when faced with tough times. Some of them are now resorting to new ways to cut costs. Like quite cutting or quite hiring. But what are these terms? Listen to this episode of the podcast foer answers.