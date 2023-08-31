Also Read FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data India suffering high cybersecurity skill gap, 40k open positions: Report FDI moderates to $ 12.2 billion in Apr-May 2023: RBI monthly bulletin Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon? TMS Ep509: RIL AGM, DRDO replicates Isro, PVR-Inox stocks, quiet cutting TMS Ep508: Bharat NCAP, India Inc in space, RIL 46th AGM, Shiv Shakti Point TMS Ep507: Brics expansion, disaster-prone Shimla, market direction & more TMSEp506: Chess revolution, onion price, FMCG stocks, Cauvery water dispute TMS Ep505: Chandrayaan-3, ICE scooters, rupee weakness, Bharat NCAP rating

Since the BJP-led government came to power nine years ago, its repeated message to ministries and bureaucrats has been to coordinate better and work as one unit. To ensure this, it launched the Gati Shakti National Master Plan in October, 2021. With Gati Shakti close to completing two years, find out how this ambitious scheme is transforming India’s infrastructure landscape. This report will also take you through the challenges and the potential risks of data leaks and cybersecurity issues along the wayFinance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that building infrastructure and attracting investments will be key focus areas for India over the next 25 years to make it a developed country. But not all goes as planned. Gross foreign direct investment flows into India fell 16% in the financial year 2023 for the first time in a decade. And in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, FDI declined 34%. So is declining foreign investments a cause for worry?Foreign investors, meanwhile, have turned net sellers and pulled out over Rs 2,000 cr from the Indian equities in the first week of August, after five months of sustained buying. The key reason was Fitch downgrading the credit rating for the US. Moving on, low-cost airline SpiceJet has been mired in legal battles between former promoter Kalanathi Maran and aircraft lessors due to non-payment of dues. The airline also has a negative net worth of Rs 3,026 cr. Yet, its stock has surged 20% in 3 months as it was back in the black in the June quarter, with a net profit of Rs 205 cr. So, should investors buy into the momentum? Or is it safe to stay on the sidelines?While SpiceJet battles turbulence, India’s space programme is off to a flying start. After a successful landing on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation is set to send a spacecraft to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 will be launched on the 2nd of September from Sriharikota. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.