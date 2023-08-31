Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep510: Gati Shakti, foreign investment, SpiceJet's stock, Aditya L-1

How has Gati Shakti changed India's infra push? Is declining foreign investment a cause for worry? Will SpiceJet's stock rally make an emergency landing? What is Aditya L-1 mission? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 8:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Since the BJP-led government came to power nine years ago, its repeated message to ministries and bureaucrats has been to coordinate better and work as one unit. To ensure this, it launched the Gati Shakti National Master Plan in October, 2021. With Gati Shakti close to completing two years, find out how this ambitious scheme is transforming India’s infrastructure landscape. This report will also take you through the challenges and the potential risks of data leaks and cybersecurity issues along the way
 
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that building infrastructure and attracting investments will be key focus areas for India over the next 25 years to make it a developed country. But not all goes as planned. Gross foreign direct investment flows into India fell 16% in the financial year 2023 for the first time in a decade. And in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, FDI declined 34%. So is declining foreign investments a cause for worry?
 
Foreign investors, meanwhile, have turned net sellers and pulled out over Rs 2,000 cr from the Indian equities in the first week of August, after five months of sustained buying. The key reason was Fitch downgrading the credit rating for the US. Moving on, low-cost airline SpiceJet has been mired in legal battles between former promoter Kalanathi Maran and aircraft lessors due to non-payment of dues. The airline also has a negative net worth of Rs 3,026 cr. Yet, its stock has surged 20% in 3 months as it was back in the black in the June quarter, with a net profit of Rs 205 cr. So, should investors buy into the momentum? Or is it safe to stay on the sidelines? 
 

Also Read

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

India suffering high cybersecurity skill gap, 40k open positions: Report

FDI moderates to $ 12.2 billion in Apr-May 2023: RBI monthly bulletin

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

TMS Ep509: RIL AGM, DRDO replicates Isro, PVR-Inox stocks, quiet cutting

TMS Ep508: Bharat NCAP, India Inc in space, RIL 46th AGM, Shiv Shakti Point

TMS Ep507: Brics expansion, disaster-prone Shimla, market direction & more

TMSEp506: Chess revolution, onion price, FMCG stocks, Cauvery water dispute

TMS Ep505: Chandrayaan-3, ICE scooters, rupee weakness, Bharat NCAP rating

While SpiceJet battles turbulence, India’s space programme is off to a flying start. After a successful landing on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation is set to send a spacecraft to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 will be launched on the 2nd of September from Sriharikota. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 
 


Topics :infrastructure projectforeign investmentIndia FDISpiceJet stockSolar mission

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon