How safe is this car? Consumers are increasingly posing this question to showroom managers while scanning a new brand. While looks definitely matter, safety features too are becoming an integral part of the overall package. India recently launched its own vehicle safety norm which will be voluntary and will come into effect starting October 1. It will be called Bharat NCAP.

Bharat NCAP will indeed pave the road for our safety. Meanwhile, India is also making inroads into some uncharted territories. Its lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 landed on the far side of the Moon on August 23. And its Vikram lander is hard at work now, drilling the surface of the Moon. And the sound can be heard in the chambers of India Inc too. Eleven private sector players had helped ISRO in the historic mission. And the sector is now finally expecting this mission to turn its fortune around. So will it happen? And how did India Inc. help Chandrayaan 3?

Moving on, Reliance Industries stock ended in the red on Monday as the company’s 46th annual general meeting, or AGM, failed to enthuse the markets. Did the announcements lack firepower that the street expected, or are most of the positives already baked into the stock price? What were the hits and misses?

Returning to the earlier theme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday that the point where the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down would be named Shiv Shakti Point. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.