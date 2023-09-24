close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep526: India-Canada crisis, H-1B visa, FPI selling, personality rights

How will the diplomatic crisis affect India-Canada trade? Is the H-1B visa system broken? Will the Fed's hawkish pause worsen FPI selling in India? What are personality rights? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Shots fired in British Columbia about three months ago echoed through the aisles of the Canadian Parliament last week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian state was behind the killing of Khalistani separatist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India however has strongly denied it. The ties between the two G-20 nations have hit a historic low as both countries expelled each other’s envoys in the last few days. India has also suspended visa services for Canadian citizens. So how will the ongoing diplomatic crisis affect India-Canada trade, diaspora and students? 

Meanwhile, Canada’s next-door neighbour, the United States, is heading into elections. Its Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week said that he will "gut" the H-1B visas if elected to power. Coming from an immigrant family, Ramaswamy has used the H-1B visas 29 times for his pharma company. He believes the current lottery system should be scrapped, and the visas should be granted on the basis of merit. Of late, H-1B visa admission has been getting tougher, giving a hard time to skilled workers from India. So, is the H-1B visa system really broken? 

In another news from the United States, its central bank signaled Wednesday that higher interest rates are here to stay. They are the new normal. It triggered panic selling in most global equity markets on Thursday. Back home too, benchmark indices fell 2% in two days. With the US dollar and yields strengthening, has the Fed given FPIs more reasons to sell Indian equities? What does the road ahead look like for the markets? Nikita Vashisht and Puneet Wadhwa take a deep dive.

Ripples from the US are also being felt in India's entertainment industry. With the debate around AI and actor's rights gaining momentum, personality rights are the latest arena of contention. Recently, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of actor Anil Kapoor. The court has restrained various entities from misusing his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking and gestures, among others. But what are personality rights? Listen to this episode of the podcast 
for answers. 

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Anil Kapoor wins exclusive rights to his name, image, voice & nicknames

From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

TMS Ep525: Women in economy, biofuel push, PSU stocks, Five Eyes alliance

TMS Ep524: Net neutrality, Santiniketan, mutual funds, iOS 17

TMS Ep523: Car airbags, Nirmala Sitharaman, Zomato stock, Google antitrust

TMS Ep522: Dholera, smartphone innovation, France-iPhone fiasco and more

TMS Ep521: Festive sales, cricket fans, small-cap rally, Matsya 6000

Topics :India-CanadaH-1B VisaPFIhuman personality

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon