TMS Ep536: Sports performance, Byju's media gag, hotel stocks, quantum dots

What's behind India's best ever Asian Games showing? Are policies like Byju's media gag enforceable? Will World Cup serve more gains for hotel, restaurant stocks? What are quantum dots? Answers here

Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
India has never been on such a strong wicket. At the ongoing Asian games in China, its athletes have smashed the nation’s previous medal haul record. And they are now eyeing the 100 medal-tally, something which had remained beyond the nation’s grasp before. So what has led to this improved performance? Apart from the hard work of athletes, could it also be the country’s booming economy? 

Not just athletes, India’s startups are also making a mark across the world. But one of them, ed-tech major Byju’s, has been batting on a sticky wicket for quite some time now. It recently came out with a social media policy, barring employees from communicating with the media. But is such a media gag legally enforceable? What about Garden leave clause and other contracts between employers and employees? 

But cricket is something which brings everyone together. No matter whether you are the boss, or an employee. Especially if it’s a cricket world cup. It is also keeping investors busy. But for a different reason. They were seen checking into hotel, QSR, and airline stocks ahead of ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. However, as the cricket fan fest kicks off in India, is there more money to be made? And are there any risks that investors should be mindful of? 

Moving on, this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus and Alexei I Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots”. In our final segment, Rajarshi Bhattacharjee explains what quantum dots really are. Listen to this episode of the podcast for more. 

Topics :Sports in IndiaByju'shotel stocksNano-technology

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

