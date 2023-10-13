Initially trailing in India’s SUV race, Maruti Suzuki hit the top gear and became a key player in the segment in a short span. The company has now unveiled an ambitious plan for expansion into the electric vehicle segment. It is also aiming to triple its exports by the end of this decade. So what is Maruti up to? Find out the details of its expansion strategy, and also takes a look at potential bumps.

India’s impressive economic growth is providing a smooth runway to car makers like Maruti. It is, in a way, also triggering the ongoing restructuring in corporate India. It seems we are in the season of merger, demergers and splits. ITC, Vedanta, HDFC, RIL are some of the giants which have opted for restructuring. But why?

A healthy financial market also attests to India’s growth story. And that of India Inc. too. Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel claimed a fresh record high on October 11, having outperformed the markets over the past one year. By comparison, shares of Reliance Industries have underperformed its peers and benchmark Sensex, delivering 7% return during the period. However, as India’s biggest telecom companies fight tooth and nail to aggressively expand their 5G services, which of these stocks could charge up investors’ portfolios?

The Nobel Prize is the most prestigious award in the fields of science, medicine and literature. But there exists a curious phenomenon known as the ‘Nobel disease’. Find out what is the Nobel disease and more in this episode of the podcast.