Volume IconTMS Ep542: Job market, corporate governance, IT stocks, Operation Ajay

What explains the duality in India's job market? Are Indian family businesses serious about governance? Should investors buy the dips in IT stocks? What is Operation Ajay? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Recent data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey has revealed a perplexing trend. While overall unemployment rate has dipped, the proportion of workers in regular or salaried jobs too has dropped between July 2022 and June 2023. But why? 

Let us now move on to one of the country’s largest private sector employers. Reliance Industries Limited or RIL was in the news recently after a proxy advisory firm recommended against the appointment of Anant Ambani on the company’s board. He is 28. In today’s special segment, find out to what extent large family-led companies are complying with governance norms in India. 

The stock of country’s most valued company has given negative returns in the last two years. RIL is down about 12%. But the Indian IT pack weighed on the domestic benchmark indices towards the fag end of the previous week after key tech giants trimmed growth forecast for FY24. Shares of Infosys fell the most, dropping 4% in 2 days. We examine the good and the bad from the September quarter results, and the road ahead for related stocks.

After a brief hiccup, financial markets across the globe have bounced bank. Impact of Israel- Palestine war, it seems, has been limited so far. But gold prices soared on four consecutive sessions due to it. Moving on, the first batch of around 212 Indians, including students, returned to the country from Israel onboard a chartered flight in the early hours of Friday. The return was facilitated under Operation Ajay. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.  

Topics :job marketcorporate governanceIT stocksExtradition

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

