Will state polls find the winning formula for General elections? What next for India's Asian Games achievers? How long will retail investors' love for IPOs last? Who are neutral athletes? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are heading to polls in November. And we will know the outcome on 3rd of December. BJP has claimed that it will sweep all five states. Congress, on its part, claimed that these polls would be the swansong for BJP. So what are the key challenges BJP is facing? And will these state polls reveal the winning formula for general elections, which are just months away? 

These state polls will indeed test brand Modi’s popularity. Moving on, PM Narendra Modi met the contingent of Indian athletes who have returned with a historic haul of 107 medals from the Asian Games held in China recently. In today’s special segment, Thareek Ahmed takes a look at the ecosystem which is increasingly churning out such players. And what next for these athletes? How will their lives change after this good show? 

After sports, let us turn our gaze to financial markets. Primary markets have seen a good participation from the retail investors even as the funds raised by India Inc. via the IPO route dipped in 2023 as compared to the previous corresponding period. Can the headwinds such as firm bond yields and hawkish stance of central banks dent retail investor’s enthusiasm? 

Let us now turn our focus back to the sports theme. Indian wrestlers recently participated as neutral athletes at the Wrestling World Championship. But ever wondered what neutral athletes are? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 


Topics :Assembly pollsAsian GamesIPOsIndia at Asian Athletics

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

