TMS Ep543: TCS 25x25 plan, Groww vs Zerodha, large cap funds, Iron Dome
Why did TCS' 25 by 25 plan fail? What helped Groww outgrow Zerodha? Is it time to bet on large caps? What is the Iron Dome? All answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
Tata Consultancy Services has pulled the plug on its ambitious work-from-home and hybrid policies. All its employees have been told to work from the office. It’s a complete about-turn from its earlier plan under which it wanted only 25% of its employees to work from the office at any given time by 2025. Other IT firms too have switched to work from office mode. But why?
And it is not just the IT sector. India’s brokerage industry too is seeing a churn. Groww recently overtook Zerodha to become the largest discount broker with a substantial 66.3 lakh active clients. So what helped Groww outgrow Zerodha?
Continuing with the markets theme, a fresh geopolitical crisis in the Middle East has stoked inflation fears, especially for oil-importing countries like India, and the fear is visible on Dalal Street. Find out experts’ view on how to navigate the current turbulence in the markets.
Coming on the heels of Russia-Ukraine war, this fresh armed conflict is indeed keeping investors on toes. Moving on, for over a decade, Israel’s Iron Dome made rockets fired by Hamas look like mere fireworks -- which lit up the country’s sky only to fade away. But this time, some of them managed to evade the Iron Dome’s net and landed into Israeli territory. Find out more about this air defence system in this episode of the podcast.
First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 8:00 AM IST