TMS Ep550: Tech recruitment, third largest economy, oil stocks, OBCs
Is there light at the end of the tunnel for tech sector workers? What will India becoming the third largest economy mean for you? Should you buy stocks of oil explorers? Who are the OBCs? Answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
Tech giants like Infosys and Wipro have given campus hiring a miss. Reports citing college placement officers and experts claim that there may be a 65% drop in recruitment of freshers this fiscal. Those on the rolls are not breathing easy either, as the season of lay-offs is far from over. And global headwinds too are refusing to budge. So in today’s first segment, Kasthuri Akhil tries to find out when will the tech workers breathe easy?
But this tech sector has made India the world’s favourite back office. It is fueling its growth as India is set to become the world’s third largest economy. A recent projection by S&P Global Market Intelligence has predicted that India will overtake Germany and Japan by 2030. But how much will the common man benefit from it? Will it translate into improved formal employment opportunities, better healthcare, and an enhanced standard of living?
But right now, geopolitical uncertainty is keeping everyone on their toes -- whether it’s the tech industry or the financial markets. It is also keeping crude oil on a boil for a while now amid a cut in supply by Saudi Arabia and Russia. At the bourses, stocks of oil exploration companies such as ONGC and Oil India have done well in this backdrop. So, is it time to load up on stocks of oil exploration companies and exit OMCs?
It’s not just the geopolitics, but the domestic politics too is simmering. After Bihar’s caste survey, politicians in Maharashtra too have demanded a similar exercise in the state. Clearly everyone is eyeing OBC votes. But who are OBCs? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answer.
Also Read
Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins
Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed
Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide
Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed
Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24
TMS Ep549: Mobile manufacturing, telecom tax, Andrew Holland, space station
TMS Ep548: Delhi-Meerut RRTS, freight corridor, media stocks, EV batteries
TMS Ep547: SC on NCLT & NCLAT, airport charges, markets, Mandal Commission
TMS Ep546: Twitter paid service, mission to moon, FMCG stocks, NCLT & NCLAT
TMS Ep545: Aakash & Byju's, cricket in Olympics, auto stocks, civil union
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:12 AM IST