Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volume IconTMS Ep591: Telecom Bill 2023, end of WFH, airline stocks, Covid-19 JN.1

Telecom Bill 2023: Is allocation better than auction? Was 2023 the year work from home ended? Will IndiGo and SpiceJet stocks face turbulence? What is JN.1, the latest Covid-19 variant? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
The Lok Sabha passed Telecom Bill, 2023 on Wednesday, 20th of December, after a brief discussion. In our previous episode, we explored its likely implications on over-the-top platforms, like WhatsApp and Telegram. Today we will find out about another key aspect of the proposed bill. That is the proposal to assign spectrum for satellite internet services through administrative allocation … without an auction. So is allocation better than auction?   

The world is better connected than ever today, thanks to evolving communication technology. It also helped us tide over the pandemic crisis as homes doubled up as offices. But as the travel restrictions eased and the world returned to normalcy, employers were forced to do a reality check. Most of them called employees back to the office. In our year-ender series, which starts today, Ayush Mishra looks if 2023 was the year work from home ended. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Let us now turn our gaze to financial markets. Shares of IndiGo and SpiceJet have been buzzing on the bourses amid a slew of positive news flow. While IndiGo achieved the milestone of carrying 100 million passengers in a year, SpiceJet has finalized its fundraising plans. Add to it, the industry dynamics are on a mend with travel demand holding up amid falling crude oil prices. Does this mean airline stocks are set to fly higher in the skies? Or are there potential turbulences that investors are ignoring? 

Key benchmark indices recovered on Thursday after crashing a day earlier amid concerns of elevated valuation, and a surge in Covid cases. Over 600 fresh cases of Covid-19 were registered in the country on Thursday morning. Of them, 21 were of the new JN.1 sub-variant – which is fuelling the global uptick. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

WhatsApp is testing an alternative email-based verification method: Report

Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details

WhatsApp reportedly testing 'View Once' feature for voice notes: Details

WhatsApp adds option to hide IP address during voice calls: Details here

TMS Ep590: Telecom Bill 2023, India's space sector, bond market, Bhashini

TMS 589: Funding winter, IT defer hikes, markets, two-state solution

TMS 588: Domestic airline crises, megafactories, crypto-run, dry powder

TMS Ep587: Infosys exits, IPL auctions, markets, Mahadev betting app

TMS Ep586: India at COP28, IT hiring, Fed pivot, phase-down of fossil fuels

Topics :CoronavirusIndian telecom sectorWork from homeairline stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon