Innovative solutions by fintech companies are essential to the financial services sector, Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. But in the same breath, the finance minister also said that they must ensure strict compliance with regulations. The FM’s statement came during her meeting with fintech leaders, which was called against the backdrop of RBI’s strict action against fintech giant Paytm. So, will the FM’s reassurance soothe the nerves of fintechs and ensure a sustainable path ahead?

Clearly, fintech firms have to strike a delicate balance between growth and compliance. Moving on, a lot of people are currently trying to strike a balance between their earning and outgo. And for those living on rent, it’s a tightrope walk. Recent government data revealed that today our rent commitments occupy more of our budgets than what was the case ten, or even twenty years ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Let us now turn our gaze towards the sky. The recent relaxation in space FDI norms by the government has provided a boost to related stocks in the defence and aerospace industry. As these shares remain upbeat, should you also join the rally or can valuations play spoilsport?

And in this race to unravel the mysteries of space, companies and startups are increasingly taking help from Artificial Intelligence. In fact, AI is marking its presence in almost every sphere. But there are worries too. Like the effect of AI-generated fake videos on voters during elections. Against this backdrop, major tech companies have signed an AI accord in Munich committing to tackle deep fakes and AI generated content that could influence elections and misguide voters. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.