BJP plans counter-protest, demands Kejriwal's resignation as chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a counter-protest demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. Led by Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva, the march will proceed from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, a day after Holi celebrations.

The BJP has consistently called for Kejriwal's resignation following his arrest. Conversely, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asserted that Kejriwal will continue to serve as Delhi's Chief Minister, even if he operates from within the jail. This has made Kejriwal the first-ever serving chief minister to be arrested. Previously, Hemant Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand, had tendered his resignation moments ahead of his arrest.





Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday, was remanded in the probe agency's custody till March 28. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused him of being a "conspirator" in the context of a now-scrapped policy that allegedly provided inflated profit margins for retailers and wholesalers. The Delhi excise policy allegedly allowed private entities to purchase wholesale liquor businesses with a fixed margin of 12 per cent, for a six per cent kickback.

Despite his detention, Kejriwal conveyed a message through his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, urging everyone to work for society without harbouring hatred, even towards those in power.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promises," the Delhi CM wrote in his message.

Kejriwal issued his first directive from behind bars on Sunday through Delhi Water Minister Atishi. This included the deployment of additional water tanks in areas at risk of facing shortages with summer approaching.

AAP and INDIA bloc also participated in a protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against Kejriwal's arrest. AAP MLAs and office bearers also plan to gather at the party headquarters and march to the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday. BJP representatives have organised their counter-protest at the same time as the AAP march.





ALSO READ: AAP calls to gherao PM Modi's residence; police says permission not given Delhi Police have not granted permission for the AAP's protest, according to an ANI report.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court will hear Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and the lower court's decision to grant custody to the ED for seven days.