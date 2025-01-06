Business Standard

CAG report exposes Kejriwal's 'black deeds'; house costs Rs 75-80 cr: BJP

CAG report exposes Kejriwal's 'black deeds'; house costs Rs 75-80 cr: BJP

Addressing a press conference, the BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the report of 2022 cited an expenditure of Rs 33.86 crore on the 'Sheesh Mahal' but the actual cost was far higher

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

BJP has sharpened its attack on Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, alleging corruption related to the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow that he occupied as chief minister | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 06 2025

The BJP on Monday claimed that a CAG report raised 139 questions related to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's previous Flagstaff Road residence and "exposed his "black deeds".

No immediate reaction was available from AAP on the charges.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the report of 2022 cited an expenditure of Rs 33.86 crore on the "Sheesh Mahal" but the actual cost was far higher.

"This report pertains to expenditure till 2022. There is no revelation on expenses of 2023 and 2024 and, according to our information, the real cost runs up to Rs 75-80 crore if the inventory of the items in the bungalow are included," he claimed.

 

The BJP has sharpened its attack on Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, alleging corruption related to the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow that he occupied as chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at Kejriwal, saying he built a "Sheesh Mahal" instead of paying attention to Delhi's public infrastructure.

Sachdeva charged, "The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised 139 questions and very minutely detailed the black deeds of Kejriwal."  He alleged that the bungalow was reconstructed without permission of the Delhi Urban Arts Commission and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"What message did a chief minister give to Delhi by constructing the bungalow in an unauthorised manner?" he asked.

If the real cost of the bungalow is to be determined, the accounts of the public works and other departments have to be checked, Sachdeva said.

He also alleged that the public works department, instead of functioning as a government agency for construction of the bungalow, acted as a "private organisation" to please Kejriwal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Bharatiya Janata Party BJP CAG report

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

