Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Video: Prashant Kishor forcibly removed from BPSC protest site in Patna

Video: Prashant Kishor forcibly removed from BPSC protest site in Patna

Prashant Kishor resisted the police's attempt to remove him from the site, which led to a tense situation following which he was detained

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor was taken to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor was detained by police early on Monday (January 6) morning after a confrontation at Gandhi Maidan, where he had been on a fast unto death to demand the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Kishor had been protesting since January 2, expressing solidarity with civil service aspirants who criticised the BPSC’s December 13 examination, which was mired in allegations of a question paper leak.
 
 
Kishor resisted the police’s attempt to remove him from the site, which led to a tense situation following which he was detained. A video of the incident quickly spread across social media, showing Kishor being purportedly manhandled by a cop. According to his supporters, Kishor was subsequently taken to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination.
 

Also Read

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

BPSC protest: Patna Police detains Prashant Kishor, vacates Gandhi Maidan

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor begins fast unto death, demanding cancellation of BPSC exam

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

'Where were you': Prashant Kishor faces backlash from BPSC protesters

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

Tejashwi accuses Prashant Kishor's outfit of acting as Nitish's 'B-team'

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor gives ultimatum to Bihar govt, vows to lead BPSC protest

 
In response to the incident, Patna's district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that Kishor and his supporters were arrested due to their "illegal" protest at a restricted area near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Singh also stated that Kishor would be presented before a court.
 
BPSC Protest: Case background
 
Prashant Kishor’s hunger strike was in support of those who had called for the cancellation of the December BPSC exam. While the BPSC did order a retest for a select group of candidates affected by the alleged leak, Kishor and his supporters demanded a complete cancellation. The retest took place on January 4 across 22 centres in Patna, with over 5,900 candidates participating. The exam was reported to have been conducted without any incidents of misconduct.

More From This Section

Manoj Jarange

Beed murder: Jarange booked for defamatory remarks against Dhananjay Munde

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi result of govts collaboration: Kejriwal

PremiumBihar protest

Bihar's exam transparency questioned as protests erupt ahead of polls

cylinder,lpg,women

INDIA bloc to take a call on subsidised LPG cylinders: J'khand minister

PremiumFemale students, School girls

Now-defunct Dhanalakshmi scheme improved outcomes for girl-child: Study

Topics : Prashant Kishor Bihar Bihar police Hunger strike Patna civil services Question paper leak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon