Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Defamation case: SC asks BJP leader to reply on Atishi, Kejriwal plea

Defamation case: SC asks BJP leader to reply on Atishi, Kejriwal plea

Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Atishi and Kejriwal, submitted nowhere in the complaint Babbar projected how his reputation was lowered in the estimation of others

Supreme Court, SC

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti adjourned the hearing after the counsel for complainant Rajiv Babbar sought more time to file his response. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted six weeks to a Delhi BJP leader to respond to a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal against an order that refused to quash a defamation case against them over their alleged remarks on deletion of the voters' names.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti adjourned the hearing after the counsel for complainant Rajiv Babbar sought more time to file his response.

On September 30, last year, the apex court while issuing notice to Babbar stayed the proceedings before the trial court.

Babbar said he did not file the complaint in an individual capacity but as the authorised representative of the BJP, a political party, while bringing on record a January 16, 2019 authorisation letter in support of his claim.

 

Previously, senior advocate Sonia Mathur, representing Babbar, submitted the alleged statements were defamatory in nature as they lowered the party's credibility amongst voters.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

'Raavan came as golden deer': AAP, BJP spar over Arvind Kejriwal's remark

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's manifesto 'dangerous', will stop free education in schools: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of unlawfully influencing voters

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Employment for Delhi's youths to be my top priority in next term: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, AAP, election rally, Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Cong- Who promised what? A comparison

On the other hand, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Atishi and Kejriwal, submitted nowhere in the complaint Babbar projected how his reputation was lowered in the estimation of others.

Singhvi argued the statements in question were made a few months before Parliamentary elections and those ought to be taken as a part of the political discourse by the respective political parties fighting elections.

The top court said the legal question was whether the complainant or a political party would be covered under the definition of "aggrieved persons" within Section 199 of Code of Criminal Procedure as it would require scrutiny.

"In a democratic nation like India, freedom of speech is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Therefore, a defamatory complaint under Section 499 of the IPC must necessarily be made by an 'aggrieved person' under Section 199 of the CrPC. As such, the threshold has to be higher than usual, especially in the context of public discourse amongst political personalities and parties," the court said.

The top court observed the threshold for placing reasonable restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression was indeed "very high" and several of its verdicts held that there existed a presumption in favour of the accused.

The high court however said the imputations were prima facie "defamatory", with an intention of vilifying the BJP and gaining undue political mileage.

It dismissed the plea moved by Atishi, Kejriwal, former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and AAP leader Manoj Kumar, against the defamation proceedings pending in the trial court.

The high court said the summoning order passed by the trial court for offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of IPC did not call for any interference.

The AAP leaders had then challenged a sessions court order upholding a magisterial court's decision to summon them as accused on Babbar's complaint.

The AAP leaders sought the quashing of the magisterial court's March 15, 2019 and sessions court's January 28, 2020 orders.

Babbar, who moved the defamation complaint on behalf of BJP's Delhi unit, sought action against the AAP leaders for "harming" the saffron party's reputation by blaming it for the deletion of the voters' names from the electoral rolls.

He claimed that at a press conference in December 2018, the AAP leaders alleged the names of 30 lakh voters from the Bania, Poorvanchali and Muslim communities were deleted by the election commission on BJP's directions.

Kejriwal and the other accused claimed the trial court failed to appreciate that no offence, whether of defamation or otherwise, was made out against them.

The trial court failed to appreciate that the AAP leaders did not make or publish any statement against Babbar or his party as alleged by him, said the plea in the high court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah

Congress believes in Gandhi's Hindutva, says CM Siddaramaiah in Belagavi

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking withdrawal of UGC guidelines 2025

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Haven't rapes taken place during BJP regime, asks CM Siddaramaiah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says real development is when everyone progresses

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Outsourcing Manipur to HM abdication of PM responsibility: Cong slams Modi

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Defamation case BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon