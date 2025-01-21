Business Standard

Delhi Elections

'Raavan came as golden deer': AAP, BJP spar over Arvind Kejriwal's remark

AAP and BJP are at odds over Arvind Kejriwal's remark, comparing BJP leaders to 'Raavan in disguise of a golden deer', leading to a political clash just weeks before Delhi Assembly polls

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

With just two weeks remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP have escalated their verbal attacks, with the latest point of controversy being a comment made by AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, likening the saffron party leaders as “Raavan in disguise of a golden deer”.
 
At an election rally, Kejriwal recounted the episode where Raavan abducted Sita. He said, “Ramchandra ji went into the woods to arrange food after asking (brother) Laxman to look after Sita. Then, Raavan came in the disguise of a golden deer. Sita told Laxman that she wanted the deer. Laxman initially refused, but then went in search of the deer. Raavan then changed his form (to a hermit) and managed to abduct Sita. These BJP leaders are like that golden deer. Don't fall in their trap," he said.
 
 
According to the Ramayana, the demon-ascetic Maricha, acting on Raavan’s orders, took the form of a golden deer to lure Ram away from Sita. Sita, enchanted by the deer, asked Ram to capture it for her. After Ram chased the deer into the woods and struck it, Maricha cried out in Ram's voice, leading Sita to believe that he was in danger. She asked Laxman to go after him. Before leaving, Laxman drew a protective perimeter around Sita and instructed her not to leave it. When both brothers were gone, Raavan, disguised as a hermit, convinced Sita to step outside the perimeter and abducted her.
 
The BJP seized on Kejriwal's misstep, calling him a "poll Hindu".
 
According to a report by NDTV, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said that Kejriwal had insulted the Hindu religion, adding, "When did Raavan come dressed as a golden deer? He (Kejriwal) is still obsessed with gold after living in sheesh mahal."

The term "sheesh mahal" is a reference the BJP uses to criticise the AAP over alleged irregularities in the renovation of the Chief Minister's residence during Kejriwal’s tenure.
 
“He has become a poll Hindu before the election. But that does not mean he can mock our faith. We are fasting for the people of Delhi and for our Hindu religion. Lord Ram will do justice,” Sachdeva stated.
 
In response, senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia criticised the BJP, claiming they were defending Raavan as if they were his descendants.
 
Sisodia said, “Their politics has fallen so low that they are using a symbol like Raavan to pass off false statements as correct. I urge the people of Delhi to understand their true intentions. After the election, these people may prove to be a bigger danger than Raavan for the poor and the workers. It is important to be alert because their real agenda is to capture power. Beware of their false dramas and take the correct decision.”
 
Later, Kejriwal addressed reporters, saying, "The BJP is camping outside my home because I insulted Raavan. They love Raavan so much. They have demonic tendencies. I want to warn the poor in Delhi, if these people come, they will swallow you like demons."
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Aam Aadmi Party AAP government Congress BJP

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

