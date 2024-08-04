Fadnavis taking political vengeance by using ex-cop Waze: Deshmukh

Waze on Saturday reiterated bribery allegations against Deshmukh, prompting the opposition to question the "timing" and Fadnavis assuring an inquiry Credits:PTI

Former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Sunday claimed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was taking "political vengeance" by levelling allegations against him using sacked police officer Sachin Waze. Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh challenged Fadnavis to make Justice Chandiwal Commission report public, claiming he had been given a clean chit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Retired Justice Chandiwal conducted an inquiry for 11 months on the allegations against me by former Mumbai commissioner Parambir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, who had clearly stated that neither I nor my PA had asked him for money or given him any," the NCP (SP) leader said.

Waze on Saturday reiterated bribery allegations against Deshmukh, prompting the opposition to question the "timing" and Fadnavis assuring an inquiry.

Deshmukh resigned as home minister in 2021 after Param Bir Singh accused him of setting a target to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

Waze, accused of planting gelatin sticks outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, 'Antilia', and also booked for the related murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, had earlier told the inquiry commission that he had paid money to Deshmukh's associates on the latter's instructions.

Waze is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Deshmukh accused Fadnavis of taking "political vengeance" by levelling allegations against him using Waze.

He claimed Parambir Singh did not appear before Justice Chandiwal Commission despite six summons.

"Finally, after an arrest warrant was issued against him, Singh gave an affidavit stating that the allegations against me were based on oral information and he has no evidence," Deshmukh said.

The NCP (SP) leader said Justice Chandiwal submitted the report to the government two years ago.

"I had written to Fadnavis several times requesting him to place the findings before the public. However, they have not been made public or placed before the state legislature so far," he said.

Deshmukh accused Fadnavis of purposely delaying the report and challenged him to make the findings public.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kulkarni termed Deshmukh's allegations against the deputy chief minister "childish" and said the CBI has evidence of the former's "misdeeds".

"It is childish to allege that Fadnavis asked Waze to make these comments. Deshmukh himself was in jail for allegedly asking his officers to collect Rs 100 crore."



He further questioned why Waze was reinstated in police service during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime and why then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray defended him when the bribery allegations came to the fore.

"The CBI has evidence of Deshmukh's misdeeds. He will have to return to prison," Kulkarni said.