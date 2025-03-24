Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of education: Rahul Gandhi

India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of education: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress chief said the INDIA bloc constituents may have some slight differences in its ideologies and policies but they can never compromise on the education system

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

The country will be destroyed if the RSS takes full control of the education system, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

The former Congress chief said the INDIA bloc constituents may have some slight differences in its ideologies and policies but they can never compromise on the education system of the country. 

"One organisation wants to destroy the future and the education system of the country. The name of that organisation is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. If the education system goes into their hands, which is actually happening slowly, this country will be destroyed. No one will get jobs and the country will be finished," Gandhi said at a protest organised by affiliate student organisations of the INDIA bloc, against the National Education Policy.

 

"Students organisations must tell students that the vice chancellors of Indian universities are dominated by the RSS. In the coming time, state universities' VCs will be appointed on the recommendation of the RSS. We have to stop this," he said at the protest held at Jantar Mantar.

Gandhi recalled that last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi made remarks on the Maha Kumbh in Parliament and asserted that the PM should have also spoken about unemployment and inflation.

"The prime minister does not speak a word about unemployment, inflation and education system. Their model is to hand over all resources to Adani and Ambani and hand over institutions to the RSS," Gandhi said.

To the agitators, he said, "You are students of the INDIA bloc, there may be some differences in our ideologies and policies but we can never compromise on the education system of the country. We will fight this fight together and push back the RSS."  Last month, Gandhi participated in a protest against the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations organised by the DMK here.

He alleged that the UGC's draft regulations on the appointment of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges were an attempt to push the agenda of the RSS which aims to impose "one history, one tradition, one language" on the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

