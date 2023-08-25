LS polls: Gujarat CM launch BJP campaign to get new voters registered

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil on Friday launched a campaign to get new voters, who recently turned 18, to register themselves in the electoral rolls and to help existing voters update their details in the voters' list.

Patel kicked off the state-wide 'Matdata Chetna Abhiyan' from a residential society in Sola area of the city, which falls in his Ghatlodia Assembly seat, while Paatil took part in the event organised in Sachin area of Surat city, a party release stated.

State ministers and legislators took part in the campaign in various parts of the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party release said.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the chief minister said BJP workers in Gujarat will approach every household as part of the campaign to help those who recently turned 18 get enrolled as voters and help the existing voters update their details.

"To help the government in its ongoing drive to enrol new voters, the Gujarat BJP has launched this voter awareness campaign. I urge all the youngsters who have now become first time voters to participate in the drive and help strengthen Indian democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Patel said.

The chief minister also flagged off a truck with a tableau displaying information on the process people need to follow to get enrolled as first-time voters and how existing voters can change or update their details, such as residential address, in the electoral rolls.

In Surat, Paatil urged party workers to give their best to help the BJP win over 400 seats across the country in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"Such voter awareness campaigns are being organised across the country under the guidance of the prime minister and the party's national president J P Nadda. I urge the party workers to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of new voters so that they can exercise their franchise," he said.

Paatil said he was confident that Gujarat will emerge as number one in enrolling new voters in the country.