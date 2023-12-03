Madhya Pradesh poll results: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan challenge before BJP

The euphoria of wrapping up the elections with conclusive victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh over, hard challenges stare the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the face. The biggest of them is who will lead the legislature parties and the governments in Bhopal, Jaipur, and Raipur.

The BJP went into the elections without declaring its chief minister candidates for tactical reasons. Of the three states, it had a government only in MP under Shivraj Singh Chouhan, making him the only incumbent chief minister. Chouhan has ruled uninterruptedly since November 2005 but for a brief break from 2018 to 2020 when he was dislodged in the assembly election by the Congress. He returned as the chief minister after the Congress legislature party split with the required number to give the BJP a majority.

The BJP dispensations in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were also voted out in 2018 under Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh. BJP sources said while Raje and Singh could be phased out without collateral damage, Chouhan was a different kettle of fish.

Chouhan might not have been named the chief minister face but he led the BJP’s campaign, front and centre indefatigably. The central leaders might have ignored him at the joint meetings to reiterate the message that a comeback, in case the party won, could not be taken for granted.

However, circumstances changed today. A lead/win of 166 out of 230 assembly seats is the second-best performance turned in by the BJP since it won 173 seats in 2003. Significantly, it posted its highest vote share in these elections. It was 42.5 per cent in 2003 and 20 years later, the figure went up to 48.8 per cent, a hike of 6.3 per cent. This after MP was ruled continuously by the same party and chief minister for 18 years.

The rise of 7.9 per cent since the last election in 2018—when the BJP was down to just 109 seats—was attributed by observers to women voters who were the targeted beneficiaries of Chouhan’s flagship scheme, Ladli Behana (LB).

Announced on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti and officially launched on March 5, 2023, the LB transfers a monthly stipend of Rs 1,250 to women whose annual family income is below Rs 2.50 lakh and who are within the 21-60 age bracket. On Raksha Bandhan this year, Chouhan proclaimed that the monthly sum would be enhanced to Rs 3,000 with periodic raises of Rs 250.

While some of Chouhan’s inclusive schemes attracted adverse notices for non-delivery because of administrative apathy and alleged corruption, he personally oversaw LB with a zeal that reflected his determination to nurture women across the board as a vote bank. It evidently paid off much the way that the ban of prohibition brought in the block votes of women in the 2015 Bihar polls for Nitish Kumar. A day before voting, Chouhan was quoted saying, “In a close fight Ladli Behna has removed the thorns in our path.”

The backward castes too seem to have rallied around the BJP in larger numbers this time than in the past. Chouhan is from the backward caste Kirar.

Perceived as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “competitor” before 2013, he made it a point to thank Modi and the “double engine sarkar” for the victory. If he is moved to the Centre, he will have to get a heavyweight portfolio that means little in a dispensation in which most ministers are faceless. Chouhan’s fate will be determined by the BJP central command’s assessment of what the move could imply before the Lok Sabha elections.