Modi's nine years like 'nine gems' in India's development: BJP's Dinesh

Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday called the nine years of Modi government at the Centre "nine gems" in the development journey of India.

"In this period of these nine years, India has established new dimensions," Sharma in a statement said.

"These years can be defined with 3Ds, where the first D stands for 'Development', the second D stands for 'Delivery' and the third D stands for 'Distinction," Sharma said.

"Today, the country is posing a stiff challenge to the developed countries as far as infrastructure is concerned," he said.

The politician said that behind all this success was the devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve the country, and because of which he was called the "boss" by the Australian Prime Minister.

Modi during his May 23 address to the Indian diaspora at packed Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney was compared by Anthony Albanese with American music legend Bruce Springsteen, known to his fans as the 'Boss.'



"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the Boss," Albanese had said, adding that Modi gets a "rock star reception" wherever he goes.

