Nari Shakti Amendment Bill fails two-thirds vote test, defeated in Lok Sabha

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Constitution 106th Amendment Act, 2023) was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a Constitutional amendment bill.

Out of 489 members present, 278 voted in favour, while 211 voted against the proposed amendment. None of the members abstained from voting. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA currently has a strength of 292 MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will assemble again on Saturday.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)