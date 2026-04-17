Nari Shakti Amendment Bill fails two-thirds vote test, defeated in Lok Sabha
Out of 489 members present, 278 voted in favour, while 211 voted against the proposed amendment
Aman Sahu
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The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Constitution 106th Amendment Act, 2023) was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a Constitutional amendment bill.
Out of 489 members present, 278 voted in favour, while 211 voted against the proposed amendment. None of the members abstained from voting. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA currently has a strength of 292 MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will assemble again on Saturday.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:37 PM IST