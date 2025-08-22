PM Modi launches development projects worth over ₹13K cr in Bihar, Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday afternoon launched several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore from Bihar’s Gaya and Begusarai districts. Later in the day, the PM laid the foundation stone for the six-lane Kona Expressway project, worth over Rs 1,200 crore, and inaugurated three new metro routes in Kolkata.
The PM was on a day-long visit to Bihar and West Bengal. Bihar is slated for Assembly elections by November, while Bengal will hold its Assembly elections by April-May 2026.
Addressing a public rally in Gaya, the PM charged the INDIA bloc with opposing moves aimed at rooting out corruption in higher echelons of power and steps taken to tackle the "threat" posed to the nation’s demography from "infiltrators."
The PM alluded to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by his government earlier this week, and the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, currently being carried out in Bihar by the Election Commission.
“We have seen a regrettable situation in which people in seats of power have been running governments from jail, signing files from behind bars, tearing to shreds constitutional propriety,” Modi said. Proudly claiming that there was "no taint of corruption" on his 11-year-old government, the PM contrasted it with the previous Congress regimes, which saw many scams coming to the fore, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, whose corruption while in power in Bihar, "is known even to the man on the street."
Addressing a public meeting in Kolkata later in the day, the PM alleged that the biggest challenge to Bengal's development is that most central funds are looted and spent on Trinamool Congress cadres. He said Bengal’s demography is changing due to infiltration, and that the Trinamool must be removed from power to ensure infiltrators leave Bengal. Modi said his government has strengthened the Bengali language by granting it classical language status.
In Bihar, the PM inaugurated the 600 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant, worth around Rs 6,880 crore, and the 1.86-km-long Aunta-Simaria Bridge, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore, on the Ganga River, connecting Mokama in Patna district with Begusarai.
After the inauguration of the Aunta-Simaria Bridge, the PM stood on the bridge and waved at crowds, holding the hand of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United), and other smaller parties, is heading into the elections for the 243-member Assembly with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial face.
In Bihar, the PM also flagged off two trains — the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit train between Vaishali and Koderma. The latter will give a boost to tourism and pilgrimage across key Buddhist sites in the region. The PM also inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur.
In Kolkata, the PM flagged off the three new metro services spanning the Green, Yellow, and Orange lines, covering 13.61 km. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the inauguration event, with Trinamool Congress leaders citing alleged harassment of migrants from the state in BJP-ruled regions as the reason.
The Green Line extension between Sealdah and Esplanade (2.45 km) will provide the first seamless metro link between Howrah and Sealdah, the two busiest railway terminals in the metropolis, officials said. What takes nearly 50 minutes by road through snarled traffic will now be covered in about 11 minutes underground, they added.
For air travellers, the Yellow Line stretch from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (6.77 km) will, for the first time in 41 years, connect the airport directly with the city’s metro grid. The trip to the airport, which typically takes over an hour by road, is expected to be halved to just 30 minutes, officials said. After inaugurating the three metro stretches in Kolkata, the PM took a ride on the brand new 6-km Jai Hind Bimanbandar-Noapara route, boarding the train at Jessore Road station.