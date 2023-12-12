Sensex (-0.56%)
Rajnath Singh, BJP observers arrive in Jaipur for party meet to pick CM

Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tavde and Saroj Pandey have been appointed as party observers for Rajasthan

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Union Defence Minister and BJP observer for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday arrived to attend the legislature party meeting which is likely to decide on the name for the new Chief Minister in the state today.
Rajnath Singh and other party observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey were welcomed by former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and state BJP chief CP Joshi. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Rajasthan BJP Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi also arrived to attend the key meeting.
Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tavde and Saroj Pandey have been appointed as party observers for Rajasthan.
The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled for the evening.
Ahead of the Congress legislative party meeting scheduled today, Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi said that he is not in the race to become Chief Minister of Rajasthan.
"The Legislature Party meeting will happen today. The Observers will reach today. Everything will be clear by 5 pm today. I am not in this race (to become the CM)," said Rajasthan BJP Chief C P Joshi.
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said that the people should be ready for a surprise.
"The analysis of people turned out wrong in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Three observers are coming today, they are experienced national leaders. Whatever honourable PM Modi has told to observer and after a one-to-one discussion, the candidate for Chief Minister will be designated. We should be ready for the surprise," said Kirodi Lal Meena.
BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg claimed that anything could happen. BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg said, "As it has happened in two other states, the same process will happen in Rajasthan also. There will be a meeting of the legislative party in the afternoon and it will be decided who will be the Chief Minister. All three observers are coming to Jaipur and they will decide the Chief Minister after the legislative party meeting."
Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition in the outgoing Assembly Rajendra Rathore said " Politics is a game of possibilities. Our MLAs will decide today at 4:30pm who will be the CM...It is a historic day for Rajasthan..."

Earlier, a meeting of supporters of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje - one of the front runners for the post of CM, was held at her residence last week. Several MLAs and leaders from the party, including Devi Singh Bhati with his grandson and MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati also met Raje.
In the recent Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP secured 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh BJP Jaipur rajasthan

